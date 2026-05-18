Black Caucus leader: Broward's 20th U.S. House district must be protected amid redistricting squeeze

A controversial new congressional district map drawn up by Gov. Ron DeSantis and approved by the Florida Legislature has drastically altered Florida's political landscape. The realignment gives Republicans four more seats—for a total of 24 out of 28—leaving Democrats with just four instead of their previous eight.

In South Florida, the number of Democratic districts has shrunk from five to three, forcing five incumbent Democratic U.S. House Representatives to vie for just three seats in the upcoming November mid-term elections.

READ MORE: Broward Black Democrats tell Wasserman Schultz not to run in FL-20

At the center of this political squeeze is the 20th Congressional District in Broward County, a seat long considered a stronghold for Black representation, previously held by the late Alcee Hastings and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick. She resigned last month after a House Ethics Committee found she committed 25 violations of House rules and ethical standards, including breaking campaign finance laws.

Speaking Friday on WLRN's South Florida Roundup with host Tim Padgett, Corey Shearer, president of the Broward County Democratic Black Caucus, said the historical weight and hard-fought battle behind securing Black representation in the region must be preserved.

The caucus has asked white Democratic representatives — including U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose 25th district was turned into a GOP stronghold — not to run for re-election in the newly drawn 20th congressional district.

"It took 116 years since Reconstruction for Alcee Lamar Hastings, the man from Alamonte, to be able to ascend to a congressional office," Shearer said.

He said Cherfilus-McCormick — despite a federal indictment accusing her of corruption as a congresswoman — has a right to run for the seat.

But, he said, many Black congressional candidates "are beginning to speak together… some of them are already starting to drop out."

The race has drawn high-profile names, including 27-year-old Elijah Manley and hip-hop icon Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell of 2 Live Crew fame.

While a crowded field poses a risk of splitting the vote, Shearer sees a silver lining in the immense community engagement the unique candidacies are generating.

"There are a lot of people in the middle age range that know Luther Campbell and have grown up with him as a defender of the First Amendment … I just know at some point some of these candidates are gonna drop out, but at least they will bring people in."

Campbell told POLITICO Florida Playbook that Cherfilus-McCormick was "ludicrous" to think she could be effective as a member of Congress following the House Ethics Committee report findings.

READ MORE: House ethics panel finds Florida congresswoman Cherfilus-McCormick committed 25 violations

"Who in Congress is going to work with her? Who? We just voted to damn-near expel you," he told POLITICO Florida. "Who is going to do anything to work with her to bring resources back to this district?"

The Broward County Democratic Black Caucus will host its next meeting with several of the congressional candidates Monday night in Lauderdale Lakes.

Listen here to the May 15, 2026, interview with Corey Shearer, president of the Broward County Democratic Black Caucus, on WLRN's South Florida Roundup with host Tim Padgett.

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