Trump nominates Florida House Speaker Perez as ambassador to Brazil

President Donald Trump on Monday nominated Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez to be ambassador to Brazil.

Perez, R-Miami, has long been a Trump supporter and recently helped pass a redrawing of Florida’s congressional districts, after the President had called on GOP-led states to pass new maps to help Republicans maintain control of the U.S. House.

Trump has been a supporter of Perez in his tenure as Speaker, even though Perez and Gov. Ron DeSantis have clashed publicly over the past two years.

"He’s done a fantastic job. He’s respected all over the country, really,” Trump said after meeting with Perez in 2025.

Two other former state lawmakers were among a slate of nominees for foreign ambassadorships.

Former Lt. Gov. Jennifer Johnson-Carroll was nominated to be the ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, and former state Rep. Doug Holder, who was nominated to be ambassador to Bulgaria.

Carroll, a former Florida House member and who became the 18th lieutenant governor serving under Gov. Rick Scott from 2011 to 2013, was born in Port of Spain, the capital of Trindad and Tobago. She’s now the CEO of Yolo LTD., the parent company of a sugar-free and gluten-free rum brand.

Holder is a Republican from Venice who served in the House from 2006-2014. He ran for state Senate in 2016 but lost the GOP primary to Greg Steube, who is now a U.S. House member.

Holder is now a lobbyist with The Legis Group.

All nominees still need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate to take the offices.