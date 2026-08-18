Charlie Crist scores big in his quest to become St. Petersburg mayor

Former Florida governor and congressman Charlie Crist took a big lead in the votes for St. Petersburg mayor Tuesday night. Unofficial results have him in a runoff with incumbent Mayor Ken Welch in November.

Crist held a commanding lead as results came in, followed by Welch. Since neither got more than 50% of the vote, both candidates will advance to the general election in November.

Crist greeted supporters in a cramped downtown St. Pete restaurant, where he gave a short victory speech.

"You know, we got a 15-point lead. That's incredible. Over an incumbent. You know, it's just, it's very humbling, and we have a long way to go, about 70 days to November 3rd," Crist said. "We've got to make St. Pete affordable. We've got to do the things that we need to do to change and get it better, get us back on track. We're gonna make that happen, with your help."

Welch vowed to carry on to keep his job for another four years.

"Now it's down to one opponent and a clear choice on the path we take as a city. I'm looking forward to finally a substantive debate on what matters our vision, our plans and our priorities, not political sound bites and vague promises on affordability," he said.

He then attacked Crist for accepting money from what he called "out-of-state special interests."

"Charlie Crist has spent decades running for office. I've spent the last 5 years doing the job of mayor of my hometown," he said. "There is a choice in this runoff whether we keep St. Petersburg moving forward with experienced steady leadership that is accountable to our residents or turn our city over to out-of-town special interest money."

City council member Brandi Gabbard and former city fire chief Jim Large were neck and neck for third place.