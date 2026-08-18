Collins announces Florida emergency director Guthrie as his running mate

Lt. Gov. Jay Collins tapped on a longtime Florida emergency chief as his running mate a day before the Tuesday's Republican primary election for Florida governor.

Collins chose Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie to "serve, lead, and deliver for Florida," he wrote in a social media post.

In another social media post, Collins cited Guthrie's history of leading Florida "through hurricanes, disasters, and some of our toughest moments."

"This office will not be ceremonial," Collins wrote. "Together, we will protect our infrastructure, protect our people, and make sure Florida is ready for whatever comes next."

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Guthrie as emergency management director in 2021. In that time, he directed the state's response to disasters, including 2024 hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton.

Prior to that, Guthrie served 23 years as a police officer and emergency preparedness coordinator for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office before moving to public safety positions in Flagler and Pasco counties.

Collins is part of a crowded GOP field seeking to replace DeSantis, who is term-limited and cannot run again. Others include U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, former state House Speaker Paul Renner and investor James Fishback.