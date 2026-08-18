© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
Art image says 2026 Elections on a blue background with a U.S. flag ghosted out
Vote 2026
WUSF is focused on empowering your participation in democracy. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.

Collins announces Florida emergency director Guthrie as his running mate

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published August 18, 2026 at 6:24 AM EDT
Bald man with glasses and dark suit holding a microphone and speaking behind a podium. Behind him is a wall with a boot sitting on it, and to the right is a bald man with beard and dark suit, looking at him
Jay Collins
/
Facebook
Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, right, announced Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie as his running mate on Aug. 17, 2026.

Lt. Gov. Jay Collins cited Kevin Guthrie's work in dealing with disasters, including 2024's devastating hurricanes, in selectlng him as his running mate of the eve of the primary.

Lt. Gov. Jay Collins tapped on a longtime Florida emergency chief as his running mate a day before the Tuesday's Republican primary election for Florida governor.

Collins chose Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie to "serve, lead, and deliver for Florida," he wrote in a social media post.

In another social media post, Collins cited Guthrie's history of leading Florida "through hurricanes, disasters, and some of our toughest moments."

"This office will not be ceremonial," Collins wrote. "Together, we will protect our infrastructure, protect our people, and make sure Florida is ready for whatever comes next."

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Guthrie as emergency management director in 2021. In that time, he directed the state's response to disasters, including 2024 hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton.

Prior to that, Guthrie served 23 years as a police officer and emergency preparedness coordinator for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office before moving to public safety positions in Flagler and Pasco counties.

Collins is part of a crowded GOP field seeking to replace DeSantis, who is term-limited and cannot run again. Others include U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, former state House Speaker Paul Renner and investor James Fishback.

Tags
Politics 2026 ElectionsKevin GuthrieJay Collins2026 Florida Governor Race
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Stories
  1. Lt. Gov. Jay Collins talks affordability, property taxes ahead of GOP gubernatorial primary
  2. Judge sets hearing as Collins seeks to toss Fishback from GOP governor's primary
  3. Tampa Republican Jay Collins announces bid for Florida governor
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now