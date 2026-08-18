Trump-endorsed Sydney Gruters wins GOP nod for Buchanan's seat in US Congress

With incumbent Vern Buchanan retiring, Manatee and Hillsborough counties have a new Republican nominee for US Congress for the first time in 20 years.

It's Sydney Gruters, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, as Florida's representative for District 16.

She faces off against independent Mark Davis and Democrat Kelly Kirscher, a former Sarasota mayor.

Gruters has worked in Florida politics for years and most recently led the New College Foundation. Her husband Joe is a state senator and chair of the Republican National Committee.

Two open school board seats in Manatee County are headed to runoffs after no candidate got 50 percent of the vote.

Incumbent Cindy Spray will face Sharon Jefferson, and Jonathan Mullis faces Cam Bedinghaus.

Complete results from the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections

U.S. Congress

State House

State Senate

Board of County Commissioners

Voter Turnout