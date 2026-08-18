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Florida primary elections: Florida governor, Senate, U.S. House and statewide offices
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Trump-endorsed Sydney Gruters wins GOP nod for Buchanan's seat in US Congress

WUSF | By Kerry Sheridan
Published August 18, 2026 at 10:36 PM EDT
Three headshots of candidates for District 16. One is a man with a blue shirt and blue jacket, the second a man with a white shirt and tie and the third is
Provided
From left, candidates Kelly Kirschner, a Democrat, Mark Davis, an independent and Sydney Gruters, a Republican.

Gruters will run against Democrat Kelly Kirschner and independent Mark Davis in the November election.

With incumbent Vern Buchanan retiring, Manatee and Hillsborough counties have a new Republican nominee for US Congress for the first time in 20 years.

It's Sydney Gruters, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, as Florida's representative for District 16.

She faces off against independent Mark Davis and Democrat Kelly Kirscher, a former Sarasota mayor.

Gruters has worked in Florida politics for years and most recently led the New College Foundation. Her husband Joe is a state senator and chair of the Republican National Committee.

Two open school board seats in Manatee County are headed to runoffs after no candidate got 50 percent of the vote.

Incumbent Cindy Spray will face Sharon Jefferson, and Jonathan Mullis faces Cam Bedinghaus.

Complete results from the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections

U.S. Congress

State House

State Senate

Board of County Commissioners

Voter Turnout
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Politics 2026 ElectionsManatee County
Kerry Sheridan
I cover health and K-12 education – two topics that have overlapped a lot since the pandemic began.
See stories by Kerry Sheridan
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