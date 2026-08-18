Leela Gray wins Democratic nomination in Florida's 13th Congressional District

Leela Gray will face Anna Paulina Luna in the race for Pinellas County's 13th Congressional District.

The retired Army brigadier general easily beat her two Democratic challengers. With 93% of precincts reporting, Gray had 65% of the vote, compared to 26% for Brandt Robinson and nine percent for John Liccione.

Gray's campaign focused on cost-of-living issues. She told WUSF's voter guide that she would take on corporations and insurance monopolies that are driving up insurance premiums. She also said she supports a middle-class tax cut.

"Every day, I meet people in the district who are working harder than ever but can't keep up with the rising cost of living," Gray said in the voter guide. "I've personally navigated skyrocketing flood and homeowners insurance. My neighbors were forced to move after their premiums tripled overnight."

She will face a difficult challenge in Luna, who has served two terms in a district that leans Republican.

Gray has a bachelor's degree in mass communications from Elon University in North Carolina, a master's degree in Journalism from Ball State University in Indiana, a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College in Pennsylvania and a Juris Doctor from Stetson University College of Law in Gulfport.

She spent more than 30 years in the Army.

Complete results from the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections

U.S. Congress

State House

State Senate

Circuit Judge

City of Clearwater

City of Oldsmar

City of St. Petersburg

County commissioners

County judge

Voter Turnout