Two Republicans are locked in a close race in U.S. House District 9 primary

The race for Central Florida's U.S. House District 9 was too close to call late Tuesday night.

With 99% of precincts reporting, Dan Green held a narrow victory over Ben Butler. Green had 25.4 percent of the vote to Butler's 24.4%

The winner will face Democratic Rep. Darren Soto in November's General Election.

Green and Butler emerged in a crowded primary field of seven Republicans.

Soto has represented the district since 2017, but the recent redistricting made the seat more competitive.

District 9 was originally Osceola County and parts of Orange and Polk counties.

It now stretches from the south Orlando area and includes parts of Orange, Polk and Osceola counties, as well as Indian River, Okeechobee, Highlands and Glades.

The changes could give Republicans a bit of an advantage during the General Election because the district is now more rural.

Complete results from the Polk County Supervisor of Elections

U.S. Congress

State House

Board of County Commissioners

School Board

Circuit Judge

Voter Turnout