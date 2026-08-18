Rep. Moskowitz fends off progressive challenger in FL-25 Democratic primary contest

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz comfortably defeated his progressive challenger in the Democratic primary for Florida's 25th congressional district.

In the Republican primary, GOP voters selected former Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer to challenge the two-term congressman in November. Singer won a crowded field of Republican candidates.

The newly formed 25th Congressional District runs along much of Florida's southeast coast and includes portions of Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, linking communities in and around Delray Beach, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, portions of Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood and Miami Beach.

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In 2024, Donald Trump won the areas that make up the district by nine points, but he lost in the same district to Joe Biden in 2020 by around five points.

The non-partisan Cook Political Report rates the district as a "Toss Up".

Moskowtiz defeated 34-year old Oliver Larkin, who was endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America. Moskowitz won more than two thirds of the vote, the latest election results show.

"Tonight, Democratic voters sent a clear message. I faced a challenge from the DSA. They threw everything at me and I didn't change who I am or what I believe, and the voters overwhelmingly chose the independent-minded approach I've brought to Congress," Moskowitz said in a statement.

Carlton Gillespie / WLRN / WLRN Oliver Larkin concedes in the Democratic Primary for Florida's 25th Congressional District at Mad Arts in Dania Beach on August 18, 2026

Moskowitz refused to engage with Larkin during the campaign.

In a letter to the Sun Sentinel Editorial Board, Moskowitz refused to participate in an interview with Larkin, accusing his supporters of antisemitism and that Larkin is misrepresenting himself as a Democrat instead of as a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Moskowitz, in a separate interview, said: "I'm not going to platform him (Larkin). He's running against me solely on my religion." a claim the newspaper called "demonstrably false."

In a concession speech given to more than 100 guests at watch party at Mad Arts in Dania Beach,

Larkin — in a concession speech Tuesday night before more than 100 guests at a watch party at Mad Arts in Dania Beach — said he called Moskowitz and affirmed his commitment to helping Democrats win the seat in the November general election. He also urged his supporters to keep fighting for the central tenants of his campaign.

" We seek the possibility for a better world, a world rooted in solidarity, in human rights and human dignity, that the United States can and must be a partner around the world working to combat the scourges of climate change, of global inequality, of everything that we've been organizing for on this campaign. The fight continues," he said.

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