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Your Florida
State lawmakers are making decisions that touch your life, every day. Like how roads get built and why so many feathers get ruffled over naming an official state bird. Your Florida is a reporting project that seeks to help you grasp the workings of state government.

Why Florida voters shouldn’t overlook Tuesday’s primary election

WUSF | By Douglas Soule
Published August 18, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
A Vote placard in front of a precinct building.
Susan Giles Wantuck
/
WUSF
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026.

Tuesday is Florida’s primary election day. Voters will decide which candidates advance to November in races for governor, Congress and more. Many nonpartisan local contests are also open to all voters.

Tuesday is Florida’s primary election day.

The results will determine which candidates advance to November in races for governor, Congress and more.

Still, Florida primary elections draw fewer voters than the November general elections. But Aubrey Jewett, a University of Central Florida political science professor, said they're important.

"Even though it's quote, unquote, 'just a primary,' and I know it's flying under the radar of some listeners and viewers, it's an important election," Jewett said. "And this is your opportunity to help steer the course of who runs the state of Florida at the state level, the national level and local level."

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those still in line at the end can stay and vote.

Click here to access WUSF's 2026 voter guide

Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar encourages people not registered as a Republican or Democrat to go to the polls, too.

"I know it's kind of last minute and if you haven't made a decision on who you're going to vote for in a school board election, check out your local newspaper, check out the website," Spar said.

Florida has closed partisan primaries, meaning voters generally have to be registered with a political party to vote in that party’s primary. Nonpartisan races like school board seats and judges are open to everyone.

As of Monday morning, nearly two million voters had already cast their ballot, either through the early voting or vote-by-mail process.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
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Politics Your Florida2026 Electionsprimary electionVoting
Douglas Soule
Tallahassee can feel far away — especially for anyone who’s driven on a congested Florida interstate. But for me, it’s home.
See stories by Douglas Soule
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