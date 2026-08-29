Palm Beach County airport renaming prompts thousands of comments and complaints

The renaming of Palm Beach County's international airport after President Donald Trump has prompted thousands of comments and complaints from the public, according to county officials.

In February, state legislators approved renaming Palm Beach International Airport to President Donald J. Trump International Airport. County officials say they've heard from more than 5,000 people on the name change since January.

Among the critiques and grievances were several dozen threats.

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Alessandro Marchesani is the county's legislative affairs director. He brought up the comments at Tuesday's county commussion meeting.

"Forty-six have been determined to be credible for law enforcement to investigate. So there has been a need for security improvements at the airport in terms of fencing, cameras, bollards, comprehensive security improvements, and we're also working on that, Marchesani said.

Following the meeting, Palm Beach County Administrator Joseph Abruzzo made a statement to WPTV, which first reported the story, in which he reassured the public the airport remains safe for travelers, despite the threats.

"Based on the information available to the County, we have not been advised by our law enforcement partners of any credible threat to President Donald J. Trump International Airport," he said.

"More than 40 communications were referred to local and federal law enforcement partners out of an abundance of caution because of their concerning or hostile nature. … The safety and security of our passengers, employees and airport facilities remain our highest priority."

The airport was officially renamed in July.



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