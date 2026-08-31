As flooding threatens an aging wastewater plant, Pinellas applies for state funds to upgrade it

A wastewater plant in Pinellas County could soon get some upgrades to protect it from flooding, as the outdated facility is threatened by sea-level rise, storm surge and extreme rainfall.

The South Cross Bayou Advanced Water Reclamation Facility near Joe's Creek in St. Petersburg has 30-year-old pumps, which have reached the end of their service life.

So, the county hopes to bring the facility up to current standards while increasing pumping capacity for future demand.

To accomplish this, commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to apply for — and potentially match — $15 million from the Resilient Florida Grant Program.

But the combined $30 million doesn't fully meet the projected cost of $41.82 million in advancements.

The design is not totally complete yet, but so far the money has been earmarked to help replace pumps or add pumping equipment pieces, along with floodproof doors, and relocate windows and electrical wiring.

Board of County Commissioners chairman Dave Eggers wrote a letter to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which runs the Resilient Florida Program, committing to match the funds, if granted.

“Pinellas County recognizes the importance of investing in resilience initiatives that reduce vulnerability to flooding, sea level rise, storm surge, extreme precipitation, and other climate-related impacts affecting critical infrastructure and community assets,” Eggers’ letter said.

“The proposed project will support the County’s ongoing efforts to improve public safety, protect infrastructure investments, and enhance long-term community resilience.”

The matching funds will be made available under the South Cross Bayou AWRF High Service Pump Station Improvements project, included in the Proposed FY27-FY32 Capital Improvement Plan, funded by the Sewer Renewal and Replacement Fund.