Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorses Democratic Senate candidate Angie Nixon

Democratic Senate candidate Angie Nixon landed another endorsement from a prominent national progressive Democrat: Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Ocasio-Cortez endorsement comes after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the nation's most influential liberal and progressive voice, announced his support of Nixon.

Nixon is challenging Republican Sen. Ashley Moody in November for the U.S. Senate.

READ MORE: Progressive icon Bernie Sanders endorses Angie Nixon in U.S. Senate race in Florida

The popular New York Democrat known as AOC announced her endorsement on Wednesday in a statement released by Nixon's Senate campaign team.

"At a time when working families are fighting tooth and nail to make ends meet while the [Trump] Administration sells them out to corrupt special interests, we need to stand behind leaders who are accountable to working people and stand up to greedy corporations," said Ocasio-Cortez in a statement. "Angie Nixon will do just that — from fighting for universal healthcare and childcare to proposing a national rent freeze."

"Angie will be an exemplary fighter for the working families of Florida and will do it all without a dime of corporate PAC money," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Said Nixon: "AOC is a fighter and a reminder of what's possible when you put the needs of the people first, instead of protecting the interests of the wealthy and well-connected."

"This endorsement adds fuel to an already energized campaign, reinforcing that people are looking forward to real change and representation," Nixon added.

The endorsement by Ocasio-Cortez only reaffirms the U.S. Senate race in Florida is drawing national attention during the 2026 election campaign cycle.

Last month, Nixon soundly defeated her Democratic primary opponent, Alex Vindman, a moderate former national security professional who played a central role in President Donald Trump's first impeachment.

She won in a lopsided 12-point victory, 56 to 44%, despite being vastly outraised by Vindman and not getting the support of the Democratic establishment in Florida or nationally.

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