Flock cameras are being shelved across Florida. They may not be gone forever.

Law enforcement actions across Florida to stop using Flock and other automated License plate readers have drawn headlines. But that doesn't mean the tech is shelved forever.

There is talk from several of the law enforcement agencies pausing their use for the Florida legislature and other groups to enact regulations before bringing the surveillance technology back into use.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford says the tech helped his agency find dangerous criminals. but in a letter stopping the use of Flock cameras, Ford said he would suspend the program until, quote, "the Florida Legislature provides clear statewide rules."

Leon County Sheriff's Office also suspended it for similar reason, citing potential oversight or guidance from quote: "from law enforcement accrediting bodies." Such groups certify that agencies meet high professional standards.

Leon County Undersheriff Ron Cave told WFSU his department has submitted requests to two different accrediting bodies asking them to add license plate reader camera use transparency to accrediting standards.

"We want to you know request that our accrediting body implement standards that's going to address the usage of LPRs, and you know, having both the audit function and also publish that information to the community," he said.

While Cave says Leon County Sheriff's Office hasn't had incidents with misuse of the tech, it's important to have rules to prevent misuse and support public trust.

"We've not encountered any significant issues relating to misuse or abuse of our you know license plate you know readers, but we know other agencies have not been so fortunate to say that. You know, there have been some other issues. So, you know whether that be done through you know legislative action, which I anticipate that probably being something that is you know looked at in the coming sessions, or through other actions such as accreditation to adopt standards," he said.

Other groups are calling for legislation. The ACLU of Florida's Abdelilah Skhir says that if the legislature doesn't ban the use of the tech, the group is encouraging state lawmakers to adopt a proposal the ACLU is advocating for around the country.

"Short retention periods, you know, limiting the amount of time that this data can be stored. Very strict limits on how the data gets shared, restrictions on what databases can be searched, protections against using it in a discriminatory manner, and you know, clearly defined limits on what kinds of offenses would justify the use of this surveillance technology," he said.

Some are skeptical about a final legislative product placing limits on law enforcement. Abigail Hall is an economics professor at the University of Tampa who focuses on how foreign defense spending shapes local law enforcement practices. She's concerned that any legislation may rest control of accountability with the law enforcement agencies themselves.

"We have to tie ourselves to the mast to hold ourselves accountable. And what we know from studying the economics of politics is that policymakers don't do a particularly great job of tying their own hands," she said.

She also thinks the advancement of this tech in general is beyond what was considered reasonable just a decade ago.

"Now the technology is able to pick up so much more data, make model of your car, distinctive features, decals, and all of that information is integrated into a much broader network that then is potentially accessible to other agencies and individuals within those agencies. That level of integration is something that is not something we've seen before. And in my mind, as someone who studies these issues of defense and security, and particularly as they relate to privacy, I find that integration to not only be substantive but also potentially very problematic for those of us who have concerns about privacy and about ensuring that our rights are not being abused by the individuals we trust to protect them," she said.

The next Florida legislative session will be ripe with new political dynamics. Governor Ron DeSantis, who has halted the use of Flock cameras on state roads, is termed out. There is also new incoming leadership in both the House and the Senate.

The GOP gubernatorial nominee Byron Donalds, said in a recent appearance on FOX Business that he's in support of DeSantis' move.

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