© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

State driver license and motor vehicle data was accessed by a 'malicious actor'

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published October 19, 2026 at 1:12 PM EDT
A close up of a smartphone with the department app.
Simon Lehmann/PhotoGranary
/
stock.adobe.com
Guilherand-Granges, France - January 24, 2025. The FLHSMV (Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles) provides driver’s licenses, vehicle registration, and road safety services in Florida.

The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles didn’t state how many individual records were accessed.

Driver license and motor vehicle data was access by a “malicious actor,” the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reported Friday.

The unauthorized breach occurred Sept. 4 by an individual using “compromised credentials,” the department stated, adding that immediate steps were taken to contain the activity and secure its systems.

“At this time, FLHSMV has no evidence indicating that information has been misused,” the department stated.

The department didn’t state how many individual records were accessed.

An investigation was conducted with the Florida Digital Service and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Still, the department intends to send letters to current driver license or identification card holders potentially affected that will offer complimentary identity and credit monitoring services and $1 million identity theft insurance for 1 year.
Tags
Politics Driver's LicensesDepartment of Highway Safety and Motor VehiclesFlorida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now