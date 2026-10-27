Border patrol agents at Leon County polls wanted to vote, officials say

Border patrol agents seen at a Leon County early voting site were attempting to vote early in Florida after realizing they would not be in the state on Election Day, officials said.

According to Mark Earley, the Leon County Supervisor of Elections, the Northeast Library voting site in Tallahassee is the last voting location on US Highway 319 before leaving Florida.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, an agency under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, identified the two vehicles to a team of agents normally stationed in South Florida and who were recently assigned to a location out of state.

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents thought they could vote at that location. But upon realizing they could not vote because they weren't Leon County voters, they immediately left the early voting site, Earley stated.

"I accept this account of the incident, as it fits the facts as I understand them, and it is in keeping with the guarantees election officials received that federal agents would not be stationed at polling sites," Earley said. "I am satisfied this was an isolated instance of agents attempting to vote before they left Florida."

Last week, two Florida counties reported seeing immigration enforcement at or near polling places open for in-person early voting hours.

In addition to the Leon County incident, Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Sherri Hodies said she launched an investigation after reports of masked federal agents conducting a stop at a polling place in Key Largo.

Both supervisors of elections said they lodged formal complaints with the FBI.

Federal law prohibits armed federal agents from conducting activities in and around polling places unless force is necessary to repel armed enemies of the United States.

At the state’s conference for supervisors of elections this summer, the FBI reassured supervisors there would be no immigration enforcement at polling places, one of the biggest rumors circulating about this year’s midterm elections.

Brevard County Supervisor of Elections Tim Bobanic has said they were told “time and time again that there are no plans for any of that kind of stuff to happen in Florida.”

“I appreciate the efforts and focus of all agencies involved with researching this situation and want to reassure our voters that they are safe voting in person,” Earley stated.

Early voting in Florida ends Sunday, Nov. 1.