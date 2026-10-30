Nearly 4 million Florida votes have been cast for the midterm election

Florida is approaching 4 million votes cast ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election, with registered Republicans slightly ahead of Democrats in ballots cast by mail or at in-person early voting sites.

The Division of Elections on Thursday showed nearly 1.57 million Republicans have cast ballots, while more than 1.51 million Democrats have voted.

Those without a political party have cast more than 700,000 ballots, while individuals registered with a minor party were at 96,000 votes.

Republicans hold a 1.5 million advantage over Democrats among the state’s 13.7 million registered voters.

In-person early voting as of Thursday morning was 972,000 by Republicans to 788,000 Democrats. Democrats were up 727,000 to 594,000 with vote-by-mail ballots.

The prior midterm election in 2022 drew 7.8 million voters, 53.8 percent of those registered in Florida at the time.

Republicans cast nearly 1.17 million early votes, almost 500,000 more than Democrats, in 2022. The 1.2 million Democrats who voted through the mail in 2022 were about 200,000 more than Republicans.

Mandatory early voting ends Saturday around the state, except for Alachua, Bradford, Gadsden, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Leon, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Sarasota, Seminole, Duval and Levy counties, which will offer the voting option through Sunday.