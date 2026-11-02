How to handle election anxiety

How are you really feeling this election season?

Elections often come with anxiety about the future over how our voting decisions will affect our finances and families.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is encouraging people to recognize when those feelings become overwhelming and to take a step back.

“We always say that if you're becoming more agitated than educated, it's probably time to take a deep breath,” said Clara Reynolds, CEO of Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

“So, what we recommend is that you put yourself on a schedule, maybe twice a day. You look at whatever your favorite media is, find out what's going on, and then give yourself permission to turn it off.“

In this conversation on “Florida Matters Live & Local, Reynolds explains that since most people have passion and emotion towards this election season, it is important to know how to deal with the election anxiety that might come with it.