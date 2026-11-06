Driven by soaring cost of living and immigration backlash, Latino voters reshape 2026 elections

Latino voters turned out in record numbers in this year's midterm elections, driven by severe pocketbook pressures and an angry rejection of President Trump's aggressive immigration policies, according to nationwide poll released by UnidosUS and the Latino Community Foundation.

The findings from the 2026 Midterm Election Voter Poll —conducted by BSP Research among 3,050 verified Hispanic voters — showed a decisive swing electorate that helped shape control of Congress and key gubernatorial races.

"The 2026 election was a breakthrough moment for the Latino community," said Janet Murguía, president and CEO of UnidosUS.

"Fueled by anger over the economy and a failed mass deportation campaign that has made Latinos the target of harassment, abuse and violence, Latino voters had the largest turnout ever in a midterm election and cemented their status as a key swing vote," she said in a statement accompanying the poll results.

"As a result," she said, "not only were Hispanic voters the decisive factor in a watershed election, but the community also made historic gains in Congress and in the statehouse, where for the first time, a Latino and a Latina are the governors-elect of the two largest states in the country."

[Gina Hinojosa was elected the first Democratic governor of Texas in more than 30 years, while Xavier Becerra will take over from California Gov. Gavin Newsom as the next governor of the nation's most populous state.]

Inflation, cost of living

Like other polls natonwide, the UnidosUS/Latino Community Foundation poll found that economic strain dominated voter concerns: 58% identified the cost of living and inflation as their top priority, with 54% citing food and grocery costs as a primary concern.

Half of Latino voters reported having nothing left over financially or struggling to make ends meet, while 43% expected Trump's economic policies to leave them worse off.

Immigration

Immigration also proved pivotal. While 90% of respondents voiced support for a balanced immigration system that includes an earned path to citizenship, 68% opposed a $240 billion appropriation for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Additionally, 76% backed mandatory body cameras and identifiable uniforms for ICE agents, alongside restrictions on force.

"After relentless attacks on the community, Latino voters showed up in record numbers for a midterm and had a profound impact on races up and down the ballot," said Julián Castro, CEO of the Latino Community Foundation.

"For Latinos, voting is the best way to create a future in which working families can achieve their dreams. This election is only the beginning — now it's time to ensure Latino civic power translates into economic power that expands opportunity and builds prosperity for our communities."

The poll found that Democratic candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives won 67% of the Latino vote, marking a 10-point gain over the party's 2024 presidential performance. Roughly 17% of 2024 Trump voters crossed party lines to back Democratic House candidates in 2026.

Hispanics: Swing voters

"Last night, we saw a swing electorate in full force, responding directly to economic pressures and attacks on our communities," said Yadira Sanchez, executive director at Poder Latinx. "Kitchen-table issues like the rising cost of everyday essentials and immigration attacks proved to be decisive.

"Latino youth — the so-called 'No Sabo' kids — have become the 'Sí Votan' generation, mobilizing their families and voting early alongside a monumental turnout from Latinas," Sanchez said.

With civil rights concerns high — 72% felt liberties are threatened or no longer secure — voters issued a clear mandate for the incoming Congress, backing universal childcare (79%), food assistance restorations (76%), and healthcare tax credits (75%).

UnidosUS's Murguía cautioned leaders of both parties that "Latino voters for granted."

"Both parties have work to do to earn and keep their trust, and the new Congress will be measured by whether it listens to the mandate being delivered at the ballot box this year," she said.

Learn more about the 2026 Midterm Election Voter Poll here. A poll of Florida's Latino voters will be released next week.



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