© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FAA wants to fine SpaceX $633,000 for alleged safety violations during 2 Florida launches

WUSF | By Associated Press
Published September 17, 2024 at 2:47 PM EDT
A white building side that says Space X in big bold dark blue letters. There's an american flag painted on the building, too.
David J. Phillip
/
AP
The SpaceX logo is displayed on a building, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it's proposing the civil penalties because of the company's alleged failure to follow licensing requirements.

SpaceX faces $633,000 in fines for alleged safety violations during two Florida launches last year.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it’s proposing the civil penalties because of the company's alleged failure to follow licensing requirements.

During a satellite launch in June 2023, SpaceX used a new launch control room without prior approval and also did not conduct the required readiness poll two hours in advance, according to the FAA.

One month later, SpaceX launched another communication satellite using a new rocket fuel facility yet to be approved, said federal regulators.

“Safety drives everything we do at the FAA" including oversight of commercial space, FAA's Marc Nichols said in a statement. “Failure of a company to comply with the safety requirements will result in consequences.”

SpaceX has 30 days to respond to the FAA. It did not immediately return a request for comment.
Tags
Science / Space SpaceX
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now