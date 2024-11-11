FSU football: HC Mike Norvell fires three coaches as season spirals out of control

Florida State football is undergoing some staff changes after dropping to (1-9, 1-7 ACC) on the season.

Head coach Mike Norvell announced Sunday the dismissals of three coaches: Alex Atkins, Adam Fuller, and Ron Dugans.

SEE FULL PRESS RELEASE BELOW:

Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell announced changes to his staff Sunday with the dismissals of offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans.

Lynne Sladky/AP / AP Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, right, talks with an official during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

“I appreciate the work these three men have provided over the last five years with me at Florida State,” Norvell said. “They are all great men with families who also have poured into our program. We had many great moments together here, and I have never doubted their passion for our players and for Florida State."

"Unfortunately, we have not upheld the Florida State standard with our results on the field this season. I did not make any of these decisions lightly, but I felt changes needed to be made to elevate our program back to where we all desire it to be.”

With two games remaining in the 2024 season, co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Randy Shannon will assume defensive coordinator duties, and additional responsibilities will be absorbed by current staff members.

The Seminoles have an open date this week before hosting Charleston Southern on November 23 and Florida on November 30.

Copyright 2024 WFSU