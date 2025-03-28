Top-seeded Gators run away from Maryland's 'Crab Five' and move into NCAA West final

Florida's three standout seniors and its deep bench kept bringing energy until it became too tough for Maryland's “Crab Five” to keep up.

Coach Todd Golden could see his Gators wearing the Terrapins down.

Will Richard scored 15 points, Alijah Martin added 14 points and seven rebounds, and No. 1 seed Florida played a steady second half to run away from fourth-seeded Maryland and into the NCAA Tournament's West Region final with an 87-71 win Thursday night.

Florida (33-4) advances to play Saturday against third-seeded Texas Tech. The Red Raiders (28-8) rallied to defeat No. 10 seed Arkansas in overtime, 85-83, in the late game at San Francisco's Chase Center.

Walter Clayton Jr. contributed 13 points and four assists as Florida's senior leaders and their deep supporting cast took down Maryland's hardworking starters — one of Terrapins coach Kevin Willard's concerns coming into this matchup.

“We come in with great energy," said Florida reserve Denzel Aberdeen, who scored 12 points in 19 minutes. “Just everybody being ready, whoever’s name is called, I think that’s what we did.”

Freshman sensation Derik Queen scored 27 points to lead Maryland (27-9) in what might have been Willard’s final game guiding the program.

“I think their bench really wore us down,” Willard said.

The Gators, in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017 and seeking the program's first Final Four berth since 2014, committed 13 of their 17 turnovers in the first half but took better care of the ball over the final 20 minutes. Florida already eliminated two-time defending NCAA champion UConn in the second round and is 10-1 in regional semifinals.

"The message was simple: We have to take care of the ball," Golden, the Gators' third-year coach, said.

The “Crab Five” — featuring WNBA star Angel Reese’s brother Julian, who had his sister in the stands to cheer — roared back in the first half when it seemed Florida might pull away. Queen, who hit a buzzer-beater in a 72-71 victory Sunday over Colorado State in the second round, shot 8 for 17 and made all 10 of his free throws.

Clayton, Martin and Richard combined for 42 points and three others scored in double figures for Florida. The senior trio had scored 56 of the Gators’ 77 points in the two-point victory against UConn last Sunday. That sent coach Golden back to the Bay Area, where he played for Saint Mary’s and coached at the University of San Francisco before taking the Florida job.

Now, they get to extend their stay into the weekend.

“It’s surreal, to be honest. The thing that I keep kind of going back to, selfishly, personally, I just don’t want it to end,” Golden said. “We have a uniquely tight group. ... It’s been an amazing run.”

Florida sophomore forward-center Alex Condon limped off to the locker room with an injury to his troublesome right ankle at the 12:16 mark of the first half and underwent a precautionary X-ray, then returned with 13:29 left.