Gators beat SEC rival Auburn, advance to title game

The Florida Gators have spoiled Auburn's shot at revenge and punched their ticket to Monday's national championship with their second win over the No. 1 Tigers this season.

With a final score of 79-73, UF made its way to the national final for the first time since winning it all in 2007.

Even though Walter Clayton Jr and Alijah Martin reached double digits in the first half, the team was struggling with five turnovers and weak defense in the paint, where Auburn scored 26 points. The game came to a tie six times throughout the first half, with the lead changing between Florida and Auburn a total of eight times. But it was the Tigers who got the best of it as they led by eight points at the end of the half.

Halftime proved to be a turning point for Florida with coach Todd Golden bringing a strong message to his team. He said, "The main message at halftime was we have to get back to doing what we do and executing in a positive way. We scored right out of halftime, and I think we got a stop and then we gave the ball back they hit a three to make it nine. But from that point forward I think we did a great job of getting back to ourselves."

Once the second half began, it was clear the Gators were back to their regular selves. They went for 50% from the field and went on an 11-0 run early in the half to get back in the lead.

Clayton had a big impact with 34 total points, making him the first player with back-to-back 30-point games in the Elite Eight and semifinals of March Madness since Larry Bird in 1979.

Clayton's teammates had one word to describe his game. Will Richard said, "I mean I would just say 'special' to be honest. He's special." Martin and Thomas Haugh echoed that word.

Even with Clayton and his team's stellar performance, Auburn didn't let up as the game continued to be close until the final seconds. The Gators ultimately emerged with a six-point victory margin.

Martin, who ended with 17 points for the night, expressed the achievement of making it to the finals simply but perfectly. He says, "It feels good, you know, to get this win. You know, being back in the national championship, I don't remember the last time that we been here. Just, super grateful for these guys, honestly."

Part of the Alamodome in San Antonio will now be covered in orange and blue on Monday, as Florida takes on Houston in the national championship game at 8:50 p.m.

