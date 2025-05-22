Florida Gators basketball team visits White House, capping NCAA championship season

Fittingly backed by the tune of Louis Armstrong's "When the Saints Go Marching In," the University of Florida men's basketball team strolled into the East Room of the White House on Wednesday.

Each player smirked at a packed, standing-room-only crowd, putting the ceremonial bow on a historic year.

Donning suits and ties and amid cheers and whistles, Florida's team and staff posed for photos with President Donald Trump to open the festivities as smartphones and professional cameras could be seen pressing above people's heads.

Trump then spoke about the team and its 36-4 season, winning its first NCAA title since 2008.

"You brought home the third national title in program history and made Florida the only Division I program ever to win three national titles in both basketball and football," Trump said. "That's not bad."

From there, the president spent time recapping the team's campaign, making note of specific moments in a run that also featured the Gators' first SEC championship since 2014. A strong Florida contingent in the audience cheered with each player he mentioned.

After Trump's comments, Gators coach Todd Golden stepped to the podium, thanking the president for the opportunity. He then shifted his focus to the group behind him, highlighting what may be the last time it gathered as a team.

"I'm incredibly proud of my players and our staff and the work that we've done over the last year," he said. "Our goal is to do everything we can to put ourselves in position to be here again next year."

Golden, 39, who recently signed a six-year, $40.5 million contract extension to stay at UF, came bearing gifts. He offered Trump a signed basketball and, more notably, a Gators jersey.

"With No. 47 on it to honor your 47th term as president of the United States of America," Golden told Trump.

X / The White House The University of Florida men's basketball celebrated winning the NCAA title at the White House on May 21, 2025. The Gators presented President Donald Trump with a signed basketball and a UF jersey stitched with Trump's name and "47 on it to honor your 47th term as president of the United States of America,” Coach Todd Golden told Trump.

The afternoon wasn't without its jokes, though, with the less-than-30-minute ceremony never feeling as serious as its setting. After mentioning Florida senior guard Walter Clayton Jr.'s NCAA Tournament run, Trump added "He's really rich, too."

And that comment, in itself, may be why the Gators' moment in Washington, D.C., means that much more. Only two teams have won multiple championships since 2011 – Connecticut and Villanova. In a college athletics landscape that's constantly evolving, players are getting paid and competition is leveling. The odds of another visit with a president are slim.

That's even more notable for Florida, as its trio of leading scorers, guards Alijah Martin, Will Richard and Clayton, are all departing seniors. Each participated in the NBA Combine or the NBA G League Elite Camp — both NBA draft scouting events — last week.

Despite the roster turnover, Golden said he remains optimistic, highlighting the nature of the team he has created, and how that allows for the group to adapt to its personnel.

"I like to think of our program similarly to how you think of the United States: We're a meritocracy," he said. "We work really, really hard. No matter what you look like or where you come from, if you put the team first and win, we're going to play you. And we have a program full of that: guys that have great attitudes, great work ethics and, most importantly, want to be at the University of Florida."

After Golden's brief remarks, the team departed from the stage for the next stop on its tour, the Oval Office, receiving applause from a front row of spectators, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio of Florida and former Gators quarterback Tim Tebow.

Golden and Florida won't touch the court again for an NCAA-sanctioned game until Nov. 3, when it will travel to Las Vegas to face Arizona.

Copyright 2025 WUFT 89.1