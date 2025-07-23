The Bucs' 50th training camp is underway, and fans can attend workouts Thursday and Friday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began their 50th training camp on Wednesday, and the public can watch practices up close Thursday and Friday morning.

For the first time, however, the team is charging fans to attend. Tickets are $10.75 (plus fees) and available only through the Bucs’ Ticketmaster page.

It had been free for fans to attend since the Bucs' began opening some practices in 2016, though in recent years the team did charge a reservation fee.

Workouts begin at 8:30 at the team’s AdventHealth Training Center. Gates to the field open an hour before the start. If practice moves indoors due to weather, fans will be invited to the indoor practice facility for remainder of practice.

Parking remains free in Lot 14 across from Raymond James Stadium on Himes Avenue, opening 90 minutes before practice. A parking pass is required and will be included in a confirmation email sent the day before the practice.

Each session includes shaded bleacher seating, a youth autograph line after practice, food and drink concessions, and a merchandise store.

A bag limit policy is in effect: only clutch-style purses smaller than 4.5" x 6" x 0.5" are allowed.

A third public practice is scheduled for Aug. 1. The Bucs have reserved six other open practices for specific groups like season pass holders, military members and youth teams.

