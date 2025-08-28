Golesh optimistic as USF football opens season against 25th-ranked Boise State

Optimism oozes from the University of South Florida football team as coach Alex Golesh kicks off his third season on the Bulls’ sideline on Thursday evening.

And why not? He gets a chance to show the nation the Bulls’ fastbreak offense. And he gets his starting quarterback, Byrum Brown, back from injury.

But it won’t be easy against 25th-ranked Boise State, which may have lost Heisman candidate Ashton Jeanty to the NFL but remains loaded after winning the Mountain West Conference last year.

Golesh called the national TV game “the first chapter of writing the story of what this season is going to be,” adding, “It’s time that we put this identity that we have preached and worked and lived on display for the entire country to see.”

Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Golesh expressed his admiration for the Broncos, acknowledging their toughness and late-game composure.

ALSO READ: Navy-bound Michael Kelly reflects on his time as USF's athletic director

“Our guys are extremely locked in and focused on the task at hand. This is going to be a really, really cool, a really, really exciting challenge,” he said, calling Boise State “an awesome way to start the season off.”

“You watch the culture on film. … Guys that know how to go finish football games.”

The return of quarterback Brown, who missed eight games last year with a lower leg injury, is central to USF's outlook. He's one of the American Conference’s best if he can stay healthy.

“I think it’s just him playing relaxed and confident. With the way he works throughout a week, he has earned the right to be confident,” Golesh said. “He’s physically in a really good place. He’s throwing it better than he has ever thrown it. He’s running better than he has ever run.”

The matchup begins a daunting nonconference stretch for USF, which faces three straight ranked opponents: Florida and Miami follow.

The coach seems less worried about the calendar and more about the cohesion.

Golesh, who coached the Bulls to two straight 7-6 seasons and bowl appearances, has emphasized the “process-driven culture” that holds steady even amid a compressed schedule.

“I got goose bumps talking to the team afterward (on Tuesday), just how close we really are,” he said.

Boise State coach Spencer Danielson is also entering his third season, and guided the Broncos to a Fiesta Bowl berth last season. The Broncos went 12-2 last season, ultimately losing to Penn State in the College Football Playoff.

Even though Jeanty has moved on, quarterback Maddux Madsen and 14 other starters return from Boise’s CFP team.

Honoring Selmon with No. 63

USF is beginning a tradition to honor the late Lee Roy Selmon, who led the effort to start the football program in the 1990 and went on to become athletic director. Each season, a defensive lineman will be selected to wear No. 63, Selmon's number with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Criteria includes "integrity, leadership, athletic achievement, academic excellence and service."

This season, Winter Haven native Josh Celiscar gets the recognition.

Selmon, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, was the first draft pick of the expansion Bucs, who are celebrating their 50th anniversary this season. During and after his NFL days, Selmon was one of Tampa's most beloved citizens and role models.