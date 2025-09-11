Bethune-Cookman moves Tampa Bay Football Classic to Daytona Beach

Bethune-Cookman University has pulled the plug on its neutral-site football game in Tampa, moving the Oct. 11 matchup against Southern University to Daytona Beach.

The move came after Raymond James Stadium, Ticketmaster and the Tampa Sports Authority informed B-CU they canceled the game due to unmet obligations by the promoter, according to HBCU Gameday.

In a statement, the B-CU athletic department framed the “difficult decision” around ensuring a “positive fan experience.”

“It is the mission of our department to ensure Wildcat Nation is provided with the very best amenities, atmosphere and fan experience as it relates to Bethune-Cookman football," the release said.

On Aug. 22, B-CU announced the Tampa Bay Football Classic would be played at Raymond James Stadium. In a news release, the school said it was being promoted by Michael E. David, a Tampa native and former member of the Florida A&M University marching band.

According to David, the event was also to include a "Band VERZUZ Band" halftime show featuring the marching bands from participating historically Black universities.

HBCU Gameday reports that David’s group failed to meet critical operational and sponsorship deadlines, raising concerns over ticketing, staffing and other logistics, leaving B-CU “wary of risking a poorly executed showcase in an NFL stadium.”

"The most important thing for us was to protect the student-athletes and the fan experience," Bethune-Cookman Athletic Director Reggie Theus told the outlet. "Those were the priorities, and when we could not guarantee the success of each of those, it was time to pull the plug on behalf of the university."

Instead, the Wildcats will host the game themselves at their off-campus home, Daytona Municipal Stadium. The shift means the university gains control over game-day operations in its home facility.

Ticket information will be announced soon.

