© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Tampa expected to get 2029 College Football Playoff championship game

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published October 28, 2025 at 10:25 AM EDT
Raymond James Stadium image from above the field showing many people on the field and in the stands. It is night and there is smoke from celebration fireworks.
Julio Ochoa
/
WUSF
Tampa's Raymond James Stadium last hosted the College Football Playoff championship in January 2017, when 74,512 fans watched Clemson defeat Alabama.

An official confirmation may come on Wednesday at Raymond James Stadium, which last hosted the title game in 2017. The Dallas metroplex was previously expected to get the game, but dropped its bid.

A confirmation that Tampa will host the 2029 College Football Playoff National Championship appears to be at hand.

A media advisory issued Monday invites reporters to a “major event announcement” on Wednesday at Raymond James Stadium.

Although the advisory doesn’t specify the topic, multiple outlets — including Action Network’s Brett McMurphy and the Dallas Morning News — reported in January that Tampa had been selected to replace Arlington, Texas, as host of the 2029 game.

If confirmed, the announcement would mark Tampa’s second time hosting the CFP final. Raymond James Stadium staged the game in 2017, when Clemson defeated Alabama.

ALSO READ: USF falls out of the AP college football poll after a loss to Memphis

According to the media advisory, local officials and sports leaders slated to attend include Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan, Tampa Sports Authority CEO Eric Hart and Visit Tampa Bay CEO Santiago Corrado.

Also scheduled to attend is the new University of South Florida CEO of Athletics, Rob Higgins, who spent two decades leading the sports commission, where he led efforts to lure multiple major sports events to Tampa, including two Super Bowls and the 2017 CFP finale.

According to Visit Tampa Bay, the 2017 game and lead-up events brought the area an economic impact of $273.6 million, including $120 million in direct spending. The stadium was expanded from its typical 65,667 seats to hold a sellout crowd of 74,512 for the game.

According to the Dallas Morning News, North Texas withdrew its bid because a renovation of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas would not be completed in time. That venue typically anchors activities surrounding such events.

The Texas Legislature was also in the process of changing its events trust fund at the time of the bid review process, which could have impacted the funding allocated for the game, the Morning News reported in January.

On Oct. 1, the CFP announced that New Orleans will host the 2028 title game. Las Vegas will stage the championship this January. Miami is slated to host the game in 2030.

The Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington hasn’t hosted a CFP championship since January 2015, the CFP's first year.
Tags
Sports College Football National PlayoffCollege FootballRaymond James StadiumTampa Bay Sports CommissionRob Higgins
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now