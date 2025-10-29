It's official: College Football Playoff National Championship is returning to Tampa

The College Football Playoff national championship is returning to Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium in 2029.

Local officials and sports leaders made the announcement Wednesday morning at Raymond James Stadium, where the game will be played on Monday, Jan. 22, 2029.

It’s the second time Tampa will host the event. Raymond James Stadium last staged the game in 2017, when Clemson defeated Alabama.

“To have the College Football Playoff national championship returning to our hometown for a second time is a huge testament to Team Tampa Bay’s collaborative spirit as well as all of our community partners working really hard to make this happen,” said Rob Higgins, CEO of Athletics at the University of South Florida.

Higgins led the Tampa Bay Sports Commission when it lured the 2017 CFP game and several other marquee sports events to the area.

“The social and economic impact of this event is phenomenal, and guests who haven’t been here since 2017 are going to be shocked with how our area has totally transformed since we last hosted,” Higgins said.

According to Visit Tampa Bay, the 2017 game and lead-up events brought the area an economic impact of $273.6 million, including $120 million in direct spending. The stadium was expanded from its typical 65,667 seats to hold a sellout crowd of 74,512 for the game.

Tampa will become the fourth city to host the CFP title game for a second time.

“Tampa Bay being selected again to host this prestigious event is just another example of the reputation of our venue and community,” Tampa Sports Authority CEO and president Eric Hart said.

The announcement was expected, but official. Multiple media reports — including Action Network’s Brett McMurphy — reported in January that Tampa would replace Arlington, Texas, due to “scheduling conflicts.”

According to the Dallas Morning News, North Texas withdrew its bid because a renovation of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas would not be completed in time. That venue typically anchors activities surrounding such events.

The Texas Legislature was also in the process of changing its events trust fund at the time of the bid review process, which could have impacted the funding allocated for a national championship in Dallas, the Morning News reported.

Tampa is no stranger to hosting major sports events, receiving praise after staging five Super Bowls, four NCAA Women’s Final Fours, three NCAA Frozen Fours, and several NCAA men’s basketball regional tournaments. Likewise, with the 1999 NCAA Men’s Final Four in St. Petersburg.

"The city has established itself as an exceptional host for world-class sporting events, and its vibrant downtown, beautiful waterfront, and proven commitment to excellence make it an ideal setting for college football's greatest night,” CFP executive director Rich Clark said in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission and local leaders to deliver a national championship experience worthy of college football's biggest stage."

The championship game will pit the two surviving teams from a bracket selected by a CFP committee. The current bracket uses 12 teams, but discussions are ongoing for a potential expansion — perhaps 16 teams — beginning in 2026.

On Oct. 1, the CFP announced that New Orleans will host the 2028 title game. Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens will host the championship this January. Las Vegas will host in 2027.