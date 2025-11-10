Jacksonville Jaguars planning to play 2027 season in Orlando during stadium renovation

The Jacksonville Jaguars have decided to play home games in Orlando in 2027 while their stadium undergoes a $1.4 billion renovation, Orlando City Council member Shan Rose said.

Rose was speaking to WKMG-TV, a sister stadion of Jacksonville Today partner WJXT-TV. The Jaguars intention was first reported by Orlando Sentinel columnist Mike Bianchi.

Rose said Orlando had received word from the team that it will play games at 60,000-seat Camping World Stadium.

At least 24 of the 32 NFL owners (75%) must approve the temporary relocation. A vote is expected when the league holds virtual owners meetings Dec. 9-10.

“So, we just got the word that the Jaguars have decided to move forward with coming to Orlando,” Rose said. “So next is [for NFL owners] to vote, and we’re hoping that we get the Jaguars here in 2027.”

The Jaguars began exploring alternate sites after the city of Jacksonville approved contributing $775 million in tax dollars for what is being called the "Stadium of the Future" last year. The Jaguars are paying $625 million and any cost overruns.

The Jaguars were considering Camping World Stadium and the University of Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, as well as a proposal from Daytona International Speedway.

UF’s stadium was a long shot because it is set to undergo $400 million in renovations that will begin in April 2027. Camping World Stadium will undergo a $400 million renovation project beginning this year.

Work on EverBank Stadium, the Jaguars downtown home on the St. Johns River, began last year. The Jaguars will play there next season, but with a reduced attendance capacity. The overhaul is expected to be done before the 2028 season.

“I’ve been advocating for the Jaguars to come here. It’s a good opportunity,” Rose said. “So, when I say, what separates us from Gainesville, because that was our competitor, is that we’re family friendly. And so, like the players, can just come with their family, they can enjoy. …

“There’s more to Orlando than just coming to the game, and it gives the visitors an opportunity to really come and enjoy and see Orlando, and everything we have to offer.”

The Jaguars are scheduled to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the regular season in 2027.

During construction, the annual Florida-Georgia college football rivalry will take a break from its traditional Jacksonville home, with the 2026 game in Atalnta and 2027 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The schools have played annually in Jacksonville since 1933, with a two-year hiatus while the stadium then known as the Gator Bowl was being renovated before the Jaguars’ inaugural season. The “Cocktail Party” moved to Gainesville in 1994 and Athens the following year.

WUSF's Rick Mayer contribunted to this report.