Rays set Longoria's jersey retirement and team Hall of Fame induction for July

The Tampa Bay Rays will retire the number of Evan Longoria and enshrine him in the team’s Hall of Fame during a summer weekend set aside to honor their longtime third baseman.

Longoria will be inducted in the Rays Hall of Fame on July 11 and have his jersey retired on July 12. Both ceremonies will take place on “Longo Legacy Weekend” before games at Tropicana Field against the Seattle Mariners.

Longoria, who played 10 of his 16 seasons in Tampa Bay, signed a one-day contract to officially retire with the Rays in June. At the time, the team announced plans for his number retirement and Hall of Fame induction.

Other Hall inductees include third baseman Wade Boggs (2023), outfielder Carl Crawford (2023), first baseman Fred McGriff (2024), broadcaster Dave Wills (2024), and senior adviser Don Zimmer (2023). Wills and Zimmer were inducted posthumously.

Longoria’s retired No. 3 will hang at Tropicana Field along with Boggs (12) and Zimmer (66). In addition, Jackie Robinson’s number (42) has been retired by every team since 1997.

Those honors will complement the statue of Longoria, which will again has greet fans outside Gate 4 of the Trop as the Rays return to their longtime stadium more than a year after it was damaged by Hurricane Milton.

The 2023 artwork shows Longoria with his hands raised, depicting his celebration of a walk-off home run in the final regular-season game of 2011 that sent the Rays to the postseason.

It was the most famous of his 261 home runs with Tampa Bay.

Longoria was the third overall draft selection in 2006 by the team, and went on to earn the 2008 American League Rookie of the Year, three Gold Gloves, a Silver Slugger and three All-Star appearances.

After earning that final Gold Glove in 2017, he was traded to the Giants at age 32. He still holds several Rays records, including most games played, RBIs and home runs. The California native played his last season in 2023 with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The first 10,000 fans will receive a Longoria snapback cap with a “3” on the front (on July 11) and Longoria bobble card (on July 12).

Tampa Bay Rays Tampa Bay Rays' promotional giveaways for 2026 include, clockwise from top left, an Evan Longoria bobble card, schedule magnet, jersey jacket, windbreaker, hockey jersey, throwback "Devil Rays" cap, light-up Tropicana Field and Longoria No. 3 snapback cap.

Rays promotions for 2026

In addition to “Longo Legacy Weekend” promotions, the Rays announced other fan giveaways for the season. Each item is available to the first 10,000 fans.

They begin with a schedule magnet at the home opener April 6 against the Chicago Cubs.

Other notable giveaways include a Junior Caminero City Connect bobblehead (May 30 vs. Los Angeles Angels), a Rays jersey jacket (June 20 vs. Washington Nationals), a “Devil Rays” retro snapback cap (July 25 vs. Cleveland Guardians, a Rays windbreaker jacket (Aug. 29 vs. San Diego Padres) and a Rays hockey jersey (Sept. 12 vs. Houston.)

There are also giveaways dedicated to the Rays returning to their longtime St. Petersburg ballpark, including a Tropicana Field tour T-shirt (April 25 vs. Minnesota Twins) and light-up replica Tropicana Field (May 2 vs. San Francisco Giants).

The Rays will wear throwback “Devil Rays” uniforms on Fridays at home this season. City Connect uniforms will be worn on Saturdays except July 11, when the Rays will wear home white uniforms in honor of Longoria.