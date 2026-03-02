Tampa’s Jackson House could reopen as a museum within the next two years

The historic Jackson Rooming House might finally be getting renovated after decades of disrepair.

Opened in 1901, the building was one of the only places where African Americans could stay during the segregation era.

It hosted musicians and Civil Rights leaders, like Count Basie, Cab Calloway and Martin Luther King Jr.

The house closed in 1989 and has since fallen into disrepair, raising concerns that it might not survive a major hurricane.

The Jackson House Foundation, the organization that owns the building, has pushed many times for renovations, but progress has been slow due to disagreements between the foundation and contractors.

But on Saturday, the foundation announced plans to restore and reopen the house as a Black history museum and educational center, hopefully within the next two years.

“For decades, the Jackson House has stood as a reminder of Tampa’s rich African American heritage,” Carolyn Collins, chair of the Jackson House Foundation, said. “Today, we stand united, determined, organized and closer than ever to restoring this treasured landmark for future generations.”

Tampa-based architecture firm Jerel McCants Architecture Inc. was selected to lead the project.

Local media reports the foundation has secured about $4 million in public funds and a $1 million donation from Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and ex-wife Penny.

“After 11 years, it is a blessing,” Collins said. “This is history — where we're trying to make sure it's for future generations, we're going to make sure that happens, and that's what it means to me. It's not what I get now, it's what we get out of it.”

The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2007.

Foundation leaders hope to break ground over the summer.

They’re currently looking for a construction manager ahead of the project. That bid is open until March 16.