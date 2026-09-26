USF overcomes lifeless start, stays undefeated with 14-6 win over Bowling Green

D.J. Crowther ran for 143 yards and a touchdown as South Florida overcame a lifeless three quarters to beat Bowling Green 14-6 on Saturday.

The Bulls, who trailed 6-0 as the fourth quarter began, remained undefeated through four games under first-year coach Brian Hartline.

Hartline said he disagreed with the cliché that "there are no bad wins."

“We’ve got to get a lot better in a hurry,” he told Bulls radio reporter Joey Johnston.

USF’s first two drives of the second half resulted in 22 yards of offense in 11 plays. The next two went 13 plays for 116 yards and 14 points.

On the latter, Crowther scored from a yard out with 5:43 left in the game. It finished USF’s best drive of the game – six plays and 72 yards, with Crowther carrying for 41 yards.

USF took the lead, 7-6, on a 2-yard sprint around right end by backup quarterback Luke Kromenhoek 2:43 into the fourth quarter.

The six-play drive was set up when Asani Redwood stopped Austyn Dendy for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-5 from the Falcons' 45 as the fourth quarter began.

Crowther accounted for 31 of the drive's 44 yards on four carries.

South Florida’s defense kept the score close through three quarters against Bowling Green, which came into the game with one of the lowest-scoring offenses in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (9 points per game).

“Individual effort was off the charts, and we need more of that,” Hartline said of Redwood’s fourth-down play. “You know, we need more guys like that doing that, need him to do that more often. And we need more guys to take that motivation and then apply that to their game.”

It was Crowther’s second straight 100-yard rushing game. He was named the American Conference offensive player of the week after last Saturday's 101 rushing yards and three touchdowns in USF’s 59-17 win over Delaware State.

Hartline said Crowther has been “running like an animal.”

“D.J. ran his ass off tonight, and that's two weeks in a row, and then really has been all through fall camp," Hartline said. "But to go back-to-back weeks with the way he's running, making the first guy miss, he's doing a really great job, and that whole (running back) room is really doing a great job.”

On the next series, Bowling Green (0-4) went 66 yards on 11 plays, but Jay Kastantin’s pass to Winn Sharp came up short on fourth-and-16 at the USF 30 with 37 seconds remaining.

“We were able to maybe take an opportunity here and there because of the way the defense was playing,” Hartline said. “Again, great defensive win, great defensive effort. You know, (we) need a lot more from the offense – complementary football."

The Bulls could not have played worse in the first half, with two fumbles by Van Buren setting up short fields for the Falcons. Yet, Bowling Green could manage only field goals of 28 and 43 yards by Travis Kenner.

During the half, Van Buren passed for only 8 yards, completing two of five. The closest the Bulls came to scoring was on the half’s final play, a 30-yard scramble by Van Buren that left one second on clock. But Nico Gramatica’s 41-yard field-goal try floated wide left.

Van Buren, who was sacked six times, finished 7-for-11 for 52 yards.

The Falcons’ offense was only slightly better, with Kastantin going 3-for-5 for 11 yards. He finished the game 16-for-28 for 122 yards.

Myles Bradley accounted for 4.5 of the Falcons' six sacks.

Both teams were led by former Ohio State and NFL players: Hartline for USF and Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George for Bowling Green.

An announced crowd of 22,265 attended the game at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio.

South Florida hosts American Conference foe Temple this Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. Game time is 7:30 p.m. The Bulls are 1-0 in conference play.

