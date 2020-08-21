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The federal dollars will support five projects at the cancer center's Speros complex in Land O' Lakes involving Moffitt, USF, a collective of tech startups and Pasco-Hernando State College.
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The Discovery and Innovation Center will bring together about 250 faculty members, researchers, postdoctoral fellows and support staff working in areas including drug discovery, bioengineering, cancer metabolism and tumor biology
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FEMA has provided a $1.5 million grant to a team at FSU and University of Arizona, which will study links between the proper fit of protective wear and occupational cancer for women firefighters.
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While waiting for test results at her job at the University of Miami's cancer research lab, Katerina Lomis would ink down her thoughts that would eventually turn into fully fledged songs.
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Johns Hopkins All Children’s, Nemours Children’s, Nicklaus Children’s and Wolfson Children’s are each receiving $7.5 million annually over five years as part of a collaborative program funded by the state.
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This year’s grants will prioritize studies on nutrition’s role in cancer prevention and treatment, along with other high-impact projects.
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As lawmakers prepare legislation to roll back mandates, the surgeon general has floated going one step further: banning mRNA vaccines. Medical experts say that would have public health implications.
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The National Cancer Institute award will fund a five-year study that will include 300 medical cannabis users and 300 non-medical users. Researchers hope to learn who would benefit most from cannabis.
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One rare form, acute myeloid leukemia, strikes those groups at a greater rate and younger age than the rest of the population. UM researchers are looking for volunteers to help understand and treat the disease.
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Cancer is the leading cause of death for Latinos and Hispanics in the U.S. One rare form of the disease strikes those groups at a greater rate and at a much younger age than the rest of the population.
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The planned life sciences innovation district will serve as a hub for cancer research, education and patient care.
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They range from proposed funding for public schools to money that would go toward cancer research.