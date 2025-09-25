DeSantis announces $60 million for cancer research, with a focus on nutrition

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced the state is providing $60 million in new grant funding for cancer research through the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund.

The governor and first lady Casey DeSantis made the announcement during a World Cancer Research Day symposium at the University of South Florida’s Morsani College of Medicine in Tampa.

This year’s grants will prioritize studies on nutrition’s role in cancer prevention and treatment, along with other high-impact projects.

“We want to back ideas that push science forward and save lives quickly,” DeSantis said.

Launched in 2022, the fund has already awarded $80 million to 95 researchers and institutions across Florida. Past grants have supported early detection technology, clinical trials in rural areas and precision medicine initiatives.

"Investing in innovation today means saving lives tomorrow — and that’s why we will continue working to make Florida a beacon of hope in cancer research,” the governor said.

The first lady said the nutrition focus ties into her work on the Florida MAHA Commission, which promotes preventative health strategies and "puts Florida at the forefront of discovering how what we eat can help beat disease.”

The fund is part of the Casey DeSantis Cancer Research Program, with oversight by the Florida Cancer Connect Collaborative.

State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo praised the program’s results-driven approach, saying it “focuses on quick results and measurable outcomes for Florida’s patients.”

Applications are open to universities, hospitals and research teams. The state Department of Health said priority will be given to translational research, short-term clinical trials and projects serving underserved communities.

Materials are available on the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund page of the department’s website.