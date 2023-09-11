Classic Learning Test

-
This week on The Florida Roundup, we discuss how, for the first time, Medicare will negotiate the prices of 10 common medicines. Plus, we look at the latest in education news and hear about how a Florida woman and her granddaughter made history – six decades apart.
Supporters tout the newly approved Classical Learning Test for its focus on a classical education curriculum. But opponents say there's little evidence the CLT is the same quality as the SAT and ACT college entrance exams.
Florida's state universities will start accepting an alternative to the SAT exam that's known for its Christian and conservative backing.
