-
The South Florida Water Management District is offering grants to pay up to half the cost to develop alternative water supplies that will help meet the growing demand.
-
Supporters of the proposed constitutional amendment guaranteeing Floridians the 'fundamental right to clean and healthy water' needs about 800,000 more signatures to qualify for the ballot.
-
The House and Senate began putting together budget proposals to address such issues as Everglades restoration and land acquisition.
-
The project, which would have repurposed up to 50 million gallons of wastewater per day, got strong pushback from residents and environmentalists.
-
For a century, the glass bottom boat tours at Wakulla Springs celebrated Florida’s seemingly endless depths of clean, clear water. With the water too murky to see through the glass, the boats are no longer running regularly — a symbol of the pollution plaguing the state’s freshwater and the cascade of consequences to come.
-
After decades of pollution suffocated Tampa Bay and killed half its seagrass and much of its marine life, unprecedented political cooperation and hundreds of science-guided projects brought the estuary back to life. Tampa Bay became a symbol for the success of the Clean Water Act of 1972, but seagrasses and fish have begun to die again.
-
Southwest Florida prepares to meet the future water needs as 1,000 people move into the Sunshine State every day. Access to drinkable water has already reached a crisis level in places worldwide, which nonprofits and celebrities are working to fix.
-
Her "Clean Water Initiative" would require state officials to adopt "best management practices" for the use of fertilizers and pesticides on farms.
-
An newly updated database from an environment nonprofit tracks mandatory annual test reports produced by almost 50,000 water utilities in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and makes them easily searchable by ZIP code.
-
Fried, a Democratic candidate for governor, wants to crack down on businesses that contribute to algae outbreaks.
-
Conservationists have a 5-amendment rights of nature ballot drive going on right now. This is the fourth in a series looking at each of the proposed ballot amendments. Today's story is about the proposed right to clean water amendment.
-
Governor-elect Ron Desantis’s environmental transition team is focusing on water quality and supply. But when climate change didn’t come up in the team...