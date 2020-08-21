Confederate Monuments

-
It centers on the general counsel's recommendation that Mayor Donna Deegan remove the statues without the Jacksonville City Council's approval.
The monument’s opponents said it implicitly condoned an era of slavery and white supremacy.
Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan called the bill "another slap in the face to our Black community, which has already endured so much. It’s an overreach and unconstitutional.”
Anyone who damages or removes an historical monument or memorial could face a civil lawsuit under proposed legislation.
Under a proposal continuing to move forward in the Florida Senate, the act of damaging or removing monuments or memorials would be open to civil lawsuits.
The proposal would give standing to people to file lawsuits if they believe they have “lost history” or the ability to teach about the past because of the removal or relocation of monuments or a failure to protect the structures.
One at-large councilman wants to set aside $500,000 to remove all monuments and markers honoring the Confederacy from public property.
Matt Carlucci's legislation sets a July 26 deadline to come up with a plan to remove the monuments.
Congress ordered Confederate names and images to be removed from military installations. But what about portraits of Lee before he joined the Confederacy?
Two committees of the Jacksonville City Council voted Monday against removing a Confederate monument from public property in Springfield Park, indicating broad opposition to an ordinance that would require two-thirds of the council's support.
A federal commission is soliciting ideas to rename Fort Bragg, Fort Hood, Fort Rucker, Fort Lee, and several other military posts named for Confederate officers.
The Duval County Board voted to keep the names of Jean Ribault Middle and High Schools and Andrew Jackson Middle School, which were also up for debate.