The number of meetings is significantly less than what other previous administrations had scheduled.
Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet on Tuesday approved spending $19 million to conserve rural land used for cattle, while also expanding a list of agricultural properties the state could help shield from residential or commercial development.
Outgoing Senate President Wilton Simpson was elected agriculture commissioner while Attorney General Ashley Moody and CFO Jimmy Patronis won second terms.
The governor now has the power to appoint most agency heads, subject to confirmation by the Senate. The new law changes the process for several appointments that involve the Cabinet.
When the state consolidated the Cabinet down to three positions nearly two decades ago, Florida law failed to update accordingly.
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was on his way to Israel Saturday with a delegation of close to 100 people, a trip that will include a ceremonial…
The Florida Cabinet is approving two significant land acquisitions through Florida Forever. But state lawmakers refused to put more money in the program...
There appears to be early backing by lawmakers to let voters - and not the governor - decide who should run Florida’s Department of Education.On Tuesday,…
Citrus, rape kits, credit card skimmers, synthetic drugs, life insurance, water, medical bills, racketeering and Iran.That is the short version of the...
The Florida Cabinet discussed performance metrics Tuesday for reviewing the work of agency heads. The protracted venture stretches back to the bungled...
Not all of the political warfare in the Capitol is between the House and Senate. Gov. Rick Scott fired a shot over the bow of Senate President Andy...
Gov. Rick Scott and the Florida Cabinet have chosen a law firm to represent them in a case alleging they violated the state’s Sunshine Law. Five firms...