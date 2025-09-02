© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Ingoglia launches campaign to maintain Florida CFO seat for a full term

WLRN Public Media | By Christine DiMattei
Published September 2, 2025 at 1:07 PM EDT
Florida Rep. Blaise Ingoglia debates an amendment during a legislative session, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
/
AP
In a campaign video, CFO Blaise Ingoglia touts his closeness with the governor and his conservative credentials, laying out his plan to make Florida more affordable.

Spring Hill's Blaise Ingoglia, who was appointed Florida's chief financial officer in July and is leading the state's DOGE effort, says he'll be on the 2026 ballot for the job.

Blaise Ingoglia, appointed Florida's chief financial officer in July, announced Tuesday that he is running to keep the Cabinet post for a full term.

In a new campaign video, the Republican touted his closeness to Gov. Ron DeSantis and his conservative credentials, laying out his plan to make Florida more affordable.

"I am running for chief financial officer because I am done watching taxpayers getting screwed by governments gone wild," he says in the video.

DeSantis appointed Ingoglia to the CFO job, which opened up after Jimmy Patronis resigned to successfully run for Congress, defeating Democrat Gay Valimont in an April special election.

As CFO, Ingoglia has led Florida's version of a Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. The effort includes audits of local governments,"eliminating waste, fraud and abuse," his says in the video.

Ingoglia is a homebuilder, former state senator and past chair of the Republican Party.

According to the state Division of Elections, Frank Collige and Benjamin Horbowy previously filed to run in the GOP primary on Aug. 18. As of Tuesday, no Democrats have filed to run for CFO.

Collige, an Air Force veterans from Zephyrhills, owns an insurance consulting firm. Record show that Horbowy, who lists a Tallahassee address, unsuccessfully ran for a Florida Senate seat in 2020, losing in the GOP primary.

Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media
Tags
Politics Florida CFOBlaise Ingoglia2026 electionFlorida Cabinet
Christine DiMattei
Years ago, after racking her brains trying to find a fun, engaging, creative night gig to subsidize her acting habit, Chris decided to ride her commercial voiceover experience into the fast-paced world of radio broadcasting. She started out with traffic reporting, moved on to news -- and never looked back. Since then, Chris has worked in newsrooms throughout South Florida, producing stories for radio broadcasts and the web.
See stories by Christine DiMattei
Related Stories
  1. DeSantis appoints Senate ally Blaise Ingoglia as Florida's chief financial officer
  2. State CFO Ingoglia says Florida's DOGE is ‘not going away’
  3. Florida CFO Ingoglia dismisses home rule concerns as DOGE visits Orange County
  4. Florida CFO accuses some local governments of scrubbing records before DOGE audits
  5. Florida's CFO says wasteful spending will be 'undeniable' once DOGE audit findings are released
  6. Florida CFO says Orange County not cooperating with DOGE efforts, subpoenas DEI grant records
  7. Florida CFO issues 16 subpoenas to Orange County staff related to DOGE investigation
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now