Ingoglia launches campaign to maintain Florida CFO seat for a full term

Blaise Ingoglia, appointed Florida's chief financial officer in July, announced Tuesday that he is running to keep the Cabinet post for a full term.

In a new campaign video, the Republican touted his closeness to Gov. Ron DeSantis and his conservative credentials, laying out his plan to make Florida more affordable.

"I am running for chief financial officer because I am done watching taxpayers getting screwed by governments gone wild," he says in the video.

DeSantis appointed Ingoglia to the CFO job, which opened up after Jimmy Patronis resigned to successfully run for Congress, defeating Democrat Gay Valimont in an April special election.

As CFO, Ingoglia has led Florida's version of a Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. The effort includes audits of local governments,"eliminating waste, fraud and abuse," his says in the video.

Ingoglia is a homebuilder, former state senator and past chair of the Republican Party.

According to the state Division of Elections, Frank Collige and Benjamin Horbowy previously filed to run in the GOP primary on Aug. 18. As of Tuesday, no Democrats have filed to run for CFO.

Collige, an Air Force veterans from Zephyrhills, owns an insurance consulting firm. Record show that Horbowy, who lists a Tallahassee address, unsuccessfully ran for a Florida Senate seat in 2020, losing in the GOP primary.

