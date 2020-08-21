Florida Judges

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State law requires Florida Supreme Court justices and appeals court judges to stand for merit retention every six years. Voters get to decide in November if they should remain on the bench for another six-year term.
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The case involves information that a union, AFSCME Florida Council 79, mailed to state employees in 2020 after lawmakers approved a 3 percent pay increase in the state budget.
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A Constitution Revision Commission proposal to extend the retirement age of Florida’s Supreme Court justices from 70 to 75 is moving forward, and may...
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Most state workers won't be getting a raise in the coming year, but Florida's judges could be getting a big one.Florida legislators on Thursday wrapped up…