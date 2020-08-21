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The 63-year-old pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. The aircraft, spraying pesticide amid a county mosquito-borne illness advisory, went down in a wooded area near homes in Myakka City.
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert became an unexpected hero when a helicopter crashed into a bay.
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Authorities say a Florida man has crashed his homemade helicopter into a house.A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release says 51-year-old…
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In July 2014, Ellen Engelson's leg broke spontaneously, weakened from radiation treatments years before. She lives in Key West, so she went to the...
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Getting to a trauma center quickly can be critical, and in the Florida Keys, there are no trauma centers. That leaves you the option of being airlifted...
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One person was found dead after a small helicopter crashed into an Orlando house.The Orlando Sentinel reports the helicopter crashed Sunday afternoon,…
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Officials say they've found only debris and human remains in the search of the area where a helicopter crashed in Florida Tuesday night with 11 people aboard.
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Human remains washed ashore in heavy fog Wednesday after seven Marines and four soldiers were killed in an Army helicopter crash during a night-time…
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Seven Marines and a crew of four were aboard the helicopter, which had been on a training exercise at Eglin Air Force Base in the Florida Panhandle.