-
Brightline's ridership rates are increasing as the holidays quickly approach.
-
A planned passenger train connecting Miami, Orlando and Tampa is moving forward even as local elected officials raise concerns that the train is missing...
-
Entrepreneur Richard Branson is adding his name and money to a new privately-owned rail line in Florida. The branding comes at an important time for the…
-
A $1.7 billion high-speed rail system that would connect Tampa to Orlando is expected to begin operating in 2021.That's according to a Securities and…
-
Residents of Tampa and Orlando might finally be getting a solution to the dreaded Interstate 4 traffic. The Florida Department of Transportaion is taking…
-
As clean-up continues in the fatal Amtrak wreck near Philadelphia, several Martin County officials have again stressed their opposition to All Aboard…
-
Charlie Crist has been somewhat quiet on the campaign trail, preferring to hawk his new book rather than take his message to the corners of the state.…