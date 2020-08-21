-
Project leaders are aiming for a completion date by the end of 2024.
Tampa police will set up an exclusion zone before the 4 a.m. razing of the former DoubleTree Westshore. Area roads, including I-275 bordering to the south, will be shut down ahead of the blast.
Southbound lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge will close as part of the Gateway Expressway projectThe southbound lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed overnight Monday into Tuesday.
From downtown highways to high traveled interchanges, drivers in the greater Tampa Bay region can expect to see frequent construction projects as the area continues to grow.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced upgrades to three major road projects in the greater Tampa Bay region, saying the plans will ease traffic across the area and boost the local economy.
As part of the new construction of the Howard Frankland Bridge, the community can vote on which aesthetic feature they would like to see along the pedestrian paths.
Several road projects in the Tampa Bay area and across the state have been accelerated as traffic continues to be light due to the coronavirus…
Taking advantage of what he terms “a trickle” of traffic on major thoroughfares due to residents heeding stay-at-home coronavirus orders, Gov. Ron…
Driving may soon become less of a headache on the Howard Frankland Bridge spanning Tampa Bay. Now, the number of lanes drops from four to two coming…
The Florida Department of Transportation held an industry forum Monday morning to discuss the new bridge that will replace the Howard Frankland.They…
Florida is preparing to pay nearly a billion dollars to build a new bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg.The Tampa Bay Times reports that the state…
Hillsborough County's transportation planning board on Tuesday approved a plan that would widen the clogged approaches to Tampa coming off the Howard…