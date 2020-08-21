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The lung disease is not contagious, and many people exposed to the bacteria never get sick. But those who are infected can face a long medical journey.
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Health experts warn silica dust from cutting engineered quartz may be causing widespread, underdiagnosed lung disease among thousands of countertop fabricators across the United States.
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Florida is failing when it comes to controlling tobacco and preventing smoking, according to a new report from the American Lung Association.
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Improving lung cancer outcomes in Black communities will take more than lowering the screening age, experts say. Disparities are present in everything from the studies that inform when people should get checked to the availability of care in rural areas.
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Could smoke carry disease-causing microorganisms? "It's a very new idea to think of smoke as having a living component," says Leda Kobziar, co-author of an article that explores this theory.
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Some VA hospitals in Florida are teaching veterans how to play the harmonica to improve their breathing. It’s part of a national program that takes an…
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Florida is now one of 16 states where federal and state officials are investigating lung-related illnesses that have suspected ties to e-cigarette use,…