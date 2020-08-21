Use Of Force

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The children of Adelaido Chavez Mariano said their father is still experiencing dizziness and headaches after Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies arrested him during a traffic stop in August.
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Earlier this week, Lakeland City Commission voted unanimously to approve a contract that will provide the city's police department with 250 body cameras.
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The proposal is a compromise between the Legislative Black Caucus and Republicans, and comes after high-profile deaths of Black Americans by law enforcement.
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The bipartisan bill was a compromise supported by House leadership. It passed 113 to 0.
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The Lakeland Police Department is defending the actions of two officers who came under fire after a video posted on social media showed them fighting a…
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Governor Rick Scott has signed a body-camera related bill into law. But, while it has the support of Florida law enforcement groups, others continue to...