Water Toxins

Eaglet deaths on Lido Key prompt an Audubon volunteer to try and raise awareness about danger to birds of prey.
“Pandora’s Gamble” describes how 2,000 to 3,000 gallons of wastewater potentially containing anthrax, Ebola and other deadly pathogens spilled from an Army facility in Maryland in 2018.
A company wants federal permission to use a pesticide linked to brain damage in young children and infants on citrus trees in Florida and Texas.
The Associated Press Environmental activists and state environmental officials disagree about how regulations should be used to combat algae blooms in...
An administrative law judge has refused to block the Florida Department of Environmental Protection from moving forward with new water-quality standards...
Pointing to concerns about increased chemicals going into Lake Okeechobee and nearby waterways, Martin County has filed a legal challenge to...
The Seminole Tribe of Florida has filed a legal challenge against controversial new state water-quality standards, arguing they don't adequately take...
Federal lawmakers from Florida are criticizing the state’s recent decision to allow for higher levels of toxins in its waterways. They’re worried about...
The state wants to increase the amount of toxins it can put in Florida’s surface waters. State officials said they’re doing this based on federal...