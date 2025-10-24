Six times the recommended limit of PFAS were found in USF Tampa's drinking water

A study by a national news organization has found that levels of so-called "forever chemicals" in area public water supplies are several times over the recommended limits.

The report by USA Today shows levels of PFAS in most regional municipal water systems are several times the limits that have been recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Testing at a well in Tarpon Springs was nine times the limit. A well in Holiday measured 19 times the limit. And one test of a well at the University of South Florida's Tampa campus, which has more than 40,000 students, showed six times the limit.

These synthetic chemicals don't break down easily and are found in firefighting foam, nonstick cooking utensils and some food packaging.

In May, the EPA rescinded drinking water limits it set on four “forever chemicals” last year. The science is still unclear about the health effects, said Marie Bourgeois, an associate professor at the USF College of Public Health.

"We don't have a firm handle on exactly how many there are. There are estimates that range from 12,000 to 15,000 compounds," she said, "so it's a challenge to talk about toxicity for any one chemical because you're talking about a very large group.

"One of the things that we are concerned about potentially are immune effects or developmental effects. And there are some strange things that we see. Sometimes there is a concern that they may make vaccinations less effective.

"A large-scale study that looked at PFAS in humans and rodents showed some evidence of nonalcoholic fatty liver damage," she said. "But it's still not enough for us to say, you know, we you shouldn't be able to manufacture these products anymore. You shouldn't be able to use them and things, and if it's in your drinking water, you should be drinking bottled water, which isn't much of a help, because bottled water is just somebody else's tap water, right?"

A statement from USF said it monitors drinking water according to federal and state regulations and that it is safe to drink.

"PFAS compounds are a complex and evolving topic that USF is closely looking into proactively," the statement read. "Currently there are no federal or state drinking water standards in effect for PFAS. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is actively studying PFAS to determine if additional national drinking water standards should be established. As part of this effort, USF participates in the Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule 5 program, which includes additional testing for 29 PFAS compounds. This nationwide testing helps the EPA gather data to determine whether future regulations are needed to protect public health."

USF's 2024 water quality monitoring report can be found here.

The EPA is delaying the new compliance deadline for PFOA and PFOS, two types of PFAS substances, from 2029 to 2031, while simultaneously rescinding and reconsidering the regulations for four other PFAS (PFHxS, PFNA, GenX, and PFBS).

"This new rule will significantly reduce the level of PFAS in drinking water across the United States." the EPA fact sheet says.

The only way PFAS can be removed from drinking water is through activated carbon filters or permeable membranes, which are similar to what is used to desalinate water. But these are considered very expensive.

And the filters would have to be incinerated at extremely high temperatures to destroy the chemicals.

Eric Vance / US EPA A typical water treatment plant

Here's some of the higher numbers the USA today study found in the region:

