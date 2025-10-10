© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.

Book removals, COVID-19 vaccine availability and the government shutdown

WLRN Public Media
Published October 10, 2025 at 5:42 PM EDT
FILE - A copy of the book "And Tango Makes Three" is photographed on a bookstore shelf in Chicago, Nov. 16, 2006. Months after access to the popular children's book about a male penguin couple hatching a chick was restricted at school libraries because of Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" law, a central Florida school district says it has reversed that decision. The complaint challenged the restrictions and Florida's new law prohibiting classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels.
Nam Y. Huh
/
AP
This week on "The Florida Roundup," we spoke about book restrictions in public schools, the availability of COVID-19 boosters in Florida following changes to CDC guidelines and more.

Book removals (00:00)

Florida leads the way in book bans and restrictions schools put on books.

This summer, the Florida Department of Education recommended a list of more than 50 books to be removed from public schools. A federal judge in Central Florida has stricken down much of the 2023 state law that governs the process of book challenges and removals. The state is appealing that ruling.

As legal challenges make their way through the courts, who decides what books are appropriate or not?

Guests:

  • Sophia Brown, program coordinator at PEN America Florida. 
  • Julie Gephards, parent and member of the group Moms For Liberty in Hillsborough County.  
  • Douglas Soule, 'Your Florida' state government team reporter. 

COVID-19 vaccine availability  (20:26)

This week, the Centers for Disease Control announced a change in its recommendations for COVID-19 vaccinations.

New guidelines use "individual-based decision to COVID-19 vaccination." This means consultation with a health professional like a physician, nurse or pharmacist.

Guest:

  • Dr. Jason Goldman, president of the American College of Physicians (ACP) and Liaison to the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Federal shutdown (29:34)

The government shutdown continued this week as negotiations remain at a standstill.

Republicans want to continue spending at last year's levels through late November to negotiate the budget. While Democrats want to extend enhanced subsidies for Obamacare health insurance as a condition to re-open.

Guest:

  • U.S. Rep. Randy Fine, (R) Florida's 6th congressional district.

Hurricane recovery and Sanibel sea-shelling (44:10)

This week marks one year since Hurricane Milton brought flooding to many parts of the state. Some families are still struggling to recover. And for one family, that means saying goodbye to their home after spending the past year fixing it up.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida a little over three years ago.

A new documentary examines sea-shelling on Sanibel Island before and after that major storm.

Guest:

  • Jamie Winterstern, director of the documentary film "Sanibel." 

