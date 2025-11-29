© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
'The Florida Roundup' presents its winter reading special

WLRN Public Media
Published November 29, 2025 at 6:41 AM EST
People walk and browse Miami Book Fair vendors on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.
Katie Lepri Cohen
/
WLRN
People walk and browse Miami Book Fair vendors on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.

This week on The Florida Roundup, we spoke with three authors for a special “winter reading” program: Carl Hiassen, Michael Grunwald, and Danny Rivero.

Winter reading special: Florida fiction, agriculture and climate change, and felon voting rights.

This week on a special 'winter reading' edition of The Florida Roundup, we spoke with three Florida-based authors.

First, we spoke with journalist and novelist Carl Hiaasen about how he separates Florida from fiction.

Then, journalist Michael Grunwald joined us to talk about his latest book that explores connections between what we eat and climate change.

Plus, we looked at the long fight to restore voting rights for felons in Florida with journalist and author Danny Rivero.

