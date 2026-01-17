© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Education, expression and empathy with Brad Meltzer

WLRN Public Media
Published January 17, 2026 at 10:12 AM EST
Brad Meltzer is the Emmy-nominated, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Lightning Rod and twelve other bestselling thrillers. He also writes nonfiction books like The JFK Conspiracy, and the Ordinary People Change the World kids book series.
Donna Newman
Brad Meltzer is the Emmy-nominated, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Lightning Rod and twelve other bestselling thrillers. He also writes nonfiction books like The JFK Conspiracy, and the Ordinary People Change the World kids book series.

This week on "The Florida Roundup," we catch up with best-selling author and Florida resident Brad Meltzer to discuss a number of topics.

Author Brad Meltzer moved to Florida when he was a teenager. His family made the move out of economic necessity at a time when the state was more affordable.

He has gone on to write thriller novels and children's books – one of which has been removed from Florida public schools.

Meltzer joined us for the entire program to talk about free expression in the Sunshine State, what the escalating cost of living means for families hoping for a new start in Florida, and finding empathy in an increasingly polarized and politicized world.

We also took a look at the first week of the 2026 legislative session getting underway and fact-checked Gov. Ron DeSantis' final State of the State address.

Guests:

  • Brad Meltzer, author of Ordinary People Change the World. Latest book a fictional thriller called The Viper.
  • Douglas Soule, "Your Florida" state government team reporter. 
  • Samantha Putterman, Florida government reporter at PolitiFact.

Copyright 2026 WLRN
Tags
The Florida Roundup Books
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now